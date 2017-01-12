Robyn comes home for album launch

Scotland’s most famous bard is the inspiration for a stunning new album by Stranraer’s award-winning Scots trad singer, Robyn Stapleton.

Robyn will launch Songs of Robert Burns in Dumfries this month ahead of her mini tour of Scotland which will see her perform in Stranraer, Inverness and at a special Burns’ Night concert in Glasgow as part of Celtic Connections.

Released by Laverock Records, the album explores, through Burns’ poetry, the themes of history, humanity, love and nature.

It features an array of Scotland’s finest instrumentalists, including Patsy Reid, fiddle and viola; Aaron Jones, bouzouki; Alistair Paterson, piano and harmonium; Signy Jacobsdottor, percussion; Innes White, guitar and mandolin; and Jenna Reid, fiddle.

The album also includes a specially selected string ensemble, which brings a powerful and evocative dimension to some of Burns’ most iconic works.

Robyn will launch Songs of Robert Burns at The Usual Place, Dumfries, on Sunday, 15 January at 7.30pm. On Sunday, 22 January, she will be in St Ninian’s Church, Stranraer, at 7.30pm.

For further details and to book tickets visit www.robynstapleton.com

The Dumfries and Galloway concerts are supported by DG Arts Live.

Brought up in Wigtownshire, Robyn was first introduced to singing through the poetry of Robert Burns. She said: “As a child, it was the songs of Burns that first encouraged me to sing.

“The songs gave me an appreciation of the Scots language and of Scotland’s musical heritage, which I’ve always been proud to share.

“For many years now I have wanted to create an album that shows the incredible range of Burns’ works, covering the themes of humanity, history, politics, love and nature.

“I also wanted to create music that fully expresses the passion, humour and emotional truth within the songs, which deeply connects with people all over the world.”

The album, which goes out on public release on Laverock Records on 20 January, is already receiving high critical acclaim.

Robyn has been invited to perform Burns’ most famous works on BBC television and radio, alongside Oscar-winning actors and on legendary radio programme, Desert Island Discs.

Her voice has been hailed as one of the finest in Scottish folk music and, since winning the title of BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician in 2014, she has become one of the most respected interpreters of Scots song.