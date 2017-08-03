Rising star Will returns to Galloway

A former Galloway Gazette reporter is now a rising star in the music world, and is returning to the area for a free concert.

Will Dee is a son of Galloway now living in Bordeaux France, his father Stephen Dowling is a local artist and stove maker (Dowling Stoves) and his mother Veronica Love also lives locally in Newton Stewart.

Will cut his journalistic teeth writing for the Galloway Gazette and is back for a free concert at the Craft Hotel, Wigtown on Saturday 5th August, promoting his latest album after

signing a new record deal last year in France. His star is currantly rising in his home town with a recent slot as special guest to Seassick Steve at a sold out show in Bordeaux.