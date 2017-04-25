Ramblers take on the Millfore Circuit

A crisp, clear spring morning greeted the dedicated group of ramblers who assembled at the the start point on the Southern Upland Way just beyond Craigencallie.

After a brief description of the intended route, we sat off along a short section of forest road which became a quad bike track after about half a mile, which took us round the edge of forestry to the slopes of the Green Burn which was crossed and then followed upstream and eventually out on to the open hill of Cairnbaber.

Once out of the confines of the trees, bright sunshine and clear skies gave us endless views to the horizons in all directions- conditions which remained with us all day.

Once on open ground, the cairn of Millfore became the target, and this was reached in leisurely style , meeting a small group of walkers from the Stewartry on the summit, where a photo call was taken at the trig point base, followed by a relaxed lunch stop in the pleasant sunshine.

Back on our feet, we dropped down to pick up a quad track and on to the White Loch of Drigmorn, with the walls of the former curling hut now a pile of stones.

Then a section of picking our way downhill, finally reaching the old drove road by the Loup of the Laggan, which was followed down to the White Laggan bothy.

A look inside revealed spotless rooms and kitchen, with foodstuffs left by previous users for the benifit of those to follow. It is a credit to all who use it.

From there it was just a short stroll back along the SUW to the cars, with happy faces all round at the end of an enjoyable day on the hill.

Next week’s walk is the Semple Trail starting at Castle Semple Visitor Centre at 10:30am. Booking is essential, phone 07449 557949 for details.