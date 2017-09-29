Ramblers tackle Isle of Whithorn walk

Twenty one ramblers met at St. Ninians car park to walk the six and a half miles to the Isle of Whithorn. After the walk leader outlined the route and introduced a new member we began by descending the well trodden and muddy track to the pebble beach where most of the company made a visit to St. Ninians cave.

It is believed the cave was a place of retreat used by the saint in the late AD 300s. Other suggestions are that it was a chapel or perhaps a stone-carving workshop. Progressing across the pebble beach and climbing the marked path we reached the cliff top, where we continued our walk by following the contours of the cliffs. Unfortunately the weather was grey and overcast, thus making the views to the Isle of Man and the Mull of Galloway non-existent. We did however observe seals bobbing up and down in the sea at various places along the way.

We soon reached the caravan park at Burrow Head where we ate lunch using the remains of an old heavy anti-aircraft practice battery as our dining area. Fully refreshed we began the next leg of our journey to the Isle of Whithorn, again following the waymarked coastal path. Back on the path, it soon changed from clifftop to field, taking us all the way to our final destination at the Isle of Whithorn.

The walk for Saturday 30th September will be moderate to strenuous and approximately 8 miles. Because of the conditions underfoot it has been decided to change the original walk, but the starting point will remain the same. Meet for car sharing at Port Rodie, Stranraer (a temporary situation) at 8:30 AM, at Riverside, Newton Stewart at 9:00AM, or at Bruces Stone upper car park NX 416 804 at 9:30AM. New walkers or for further information contact the walk leader on 01776 703447.