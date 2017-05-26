Ramblers saunter down to Ardwell

Earlier showers of rain in some areas did not deter 13 walkers from congregating at New England Bay for our weekly ‘saunter’. The shore path took us along to Portacree and Logan Mills. Having crossed the Balkelzie Burn Bridge, a short detour from the shore took us past the remnants of Logan Windmill. Built in the late 17th century of whinstone, rubble and stone from the beach, it was used for grinding corn. The battlements were added after the mill stopped operating in mid 19th century.

Taking the footpath for Ardwell Church we had an uphill climb for a lot of the 1.75 mile walk to reach our lunch spot. Flowers were being arranged in and outside this beautiful church, now called Ardwell Community Kirk, ready for a wedding later that day.

Having entered Ardwell Gardens, we headed towards Ardwell House where everyone gave a monetary donation before taking a rhododendron lined pathway to the walked garden. We followed the hard track, lined with purple flowering rhododendrons. On reaching the main road, we headed into the attractive village of Ardwell.

The highlight of our walk was still to come. On reaching the southern edge of the village, we reached a private home where a large area of undulating ground has been utilised to form the ups and downs of a miniature village! You can find more details on the Internet by looking up Galloway Battle Ground. Our return followed a similar route to the earlier one, with the exception of turning off at Longrigg to access a wide, grassy track towards St Agnes Chapel.

There are two walks on Saturday 27th May. The Category C+ walk of 7 miles, a Minnigaff Circular, starts at the Riverside car park at 9:30am whilst the A walk of 8.5 miles up the Merrick starts at the Bruce’s Stone car park (NX 415 805) at 10am. Meet for car sharing at the Breastworks, Stranraer at 9am or at the Riverside, at 9:30am. New walkers and visitors should first phone walk leader on 01671 402733 or 01557 815287.