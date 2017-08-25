Ramblers on the recce as weather worsens

This week’s walk for Wigtownshire ramblers, weather permitting, will be a gentle 10 mile walk from Kilsture to Wigtown via the Crook of Baldoon.

Meet at the Breastworks car park in Stranraer at 09:00 or the Riverside car park in Newton Stewart at 09:30 to share transport. The walk will start with the 10:10 bus from Wigtown to Kilsture. New walkers are always welcome, but please contact the walk leader on 01988 840268 for full details.

Once again last week the weather thwarted plans for a walk in the hills, but two leaders of future walks decided to take the opportunity to recce their outings to lower lying sites.

The first was for a walk around the Mull of Galloway from Damnaglaur, walking to West Cairngaan and down the delightful wooded glen to East Tarbert and then up to Gallie Craig. That walk is now checked and scheduled for 16th September; a lovely walk if the weather co-operates.

Another group went to the Forestry Commission car park at the Stinchar Bridge above Straiton to follow the well-made path through the trees towards Cornish Hill.

The views to the south with dark clouds swirling round the tops of the higher hills confirmed the walk leader’s decision to abandon the planned walk. It wouldn’t have been much fun up there.

The path continued down to Cornish Loch and crossed the swollen Water of Girvan, around Pedens Hut and down to the road to Loch Bradan and an older path to the south side of the Stinchar. This lead down to forest roads and, eventually, a bridge over the Stinchar. It was decided to take the walk on 2nd September along the forest road until it meets the Straiton Road. The waterfalls on the Stinchar and Water of Girvan make this walk well worth the effort.