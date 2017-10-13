Ramblers head for the ‘really lost’ village

On Saturday, 7th October, 18 Wigtownshire Ramblers met for an easy walk round Port Logan, widdershins. They set off southwards on an old drovers’ road, unconcerned about the gittery conditions underfoot as we chatted to friends.

A half-harvested field of grain caused us to reflect on how recent weather has made things difficult for our farming community. After turning eastwards towards Garrochtrie, we had one of several stops to admire livestock and take in the views, and were told that on a very clear day it is possible to see Portpatrick Hotel from here. On reaching the B7065 Road, we turned northwards for a short distance before turning eastwards again. We spotted standing stones on the hilltops and were surprised to learn that their origin is more recent than expected. From Grennan Farm our route joined the Mull of Galloway Coastal Path and we turned Northwards. A lunch stop was taken at Terally Bay. The ‘Myroch’ Road took us back across to Port Logan where a real treat awaited us. The inshore wind and high tide seemed to be providing ideal conditions for some kite-boarders who were practicing their extreme sport in Port Logan Bay. We were kept entertained as they skipped across the waves and became airborne as they changed direction. Returning to our cars after 8 miles, we adjourned to The Potting Shed at Logan Gardens, a favourite spot to relax.

We go in search of the ‘really lost’ village at Dunaskin, near Dalmellington on next Saturday’s walk (14th), a moderate ‘plus’ one of 7 miles. Meet for car sharing at Port Rodie, Stranraer at 8.15am, at Riverside, Newton Stewart, at 8.30am or at the walk start, the Ironworks, Dunaskin (NS 442 083), at 10am. New walkers and those going to the start phone 07795 556758 for further information.