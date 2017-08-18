Ramblers head for the devil’s bowling green

This week is a strenuous walk of 10 miles for Wigtownshire Ramblers in the heart of the Galloway Hills, visiting the Devil’s Bowling Green.

Meet for car sharing at Breastworks, Stranraer, at 8.00am, at Riverside, Newton Stewart, at 8.30am or at the walk start, Bruce’s Stone upper car park (NX 416 804) at 9.00am. If going directly to the walk start or joining us for the first time, please phone the walk leader on 07707 312813.

On Saturday 19 walkers headed north to follow the Ayrshire coastline, passing Craigiemains Garden Centre before beginning the two kilometre walk along the beach.

Turning off where the Red Burn flows into the sea we took a path over the dunes to the busy A77 road. Having crossed it we had a short walk eastwards along the Colmonell road to reach Corseclays Farm. A farm track took us upwards onto the lower slopes of Knockdolian and the donning of gaiters in preparation for the walk around the wet grass of a hay field.

A quad bike track was now followed to the 869ft summit of this ‘Marilyn’ from where the views were extensive. To the west Ailsa Craig and Arran rose above the now brilliant blue sea. To the north, the Ayrshire coast and to the east the Galloway Hills were prominent. Closer by we could see Colmonell in the Stinchar valley which stretches out to Pinwherry, while parts of Glen Tig to the south were viewed. The wind farms of Arcleoch, Mark Hill and Barr all had their blades turning.

A few unscheduled breaks in our progress occurred during our descent through a particularly bracken strewn area! Having turned to the right we reached the road which would take us back towards Ballantrae. A pleasant stroll up to the old bridge near the ruins of Ardstinchar Castle brought us back to the village and our cars.