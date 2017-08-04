Ramblers end up on the ‘super highway’

Wigtownshire Ramblers walk on Saturday 5th August will be a moderate 9 mile coastal walk from Rockcliffe to Sandyhills and back.

Meet at the Breastworks car park in Stranraer at 08:15 or the Riverside car park in Newton Stewart at 08:45 to share transport. The walk will start from the upper car park in Rockcliffe (NX 850 535) at 10:00. New walkers are welcome but please contact the walk leader on 01557 815287 for full details.

Many people travelling North of Cairnryan on the A77 Road will have admired the views across Loch Ryan and then the lovely hills that form the sides of Glenapp.

Last Saturday, a group of 18 Wigtownshire Ramblers added to their enjoyment of this area by taking in the views from the tops of some of those hills.

Starting from Auchencrosh Crossroads, North of Carlock Hill, the big one on the left at the top of the Glen, we walked West and then Southwards on the Ayrshire Coastal Path. Along the way, we passed a very handsome Shorthorn bull and his harem and a group of Belted Galoways.

Glimpses of sea unfolded to become beautiful panoramic views, extending from Arran and beyond, Ailsa Craig, The Mull of Kintyre, and over Corsewall Point to Ireland in the background. Some yachts and a ferry added to this picture.

An old drovers’ road section merged with an estate road, taking us downhill to our lunch stop near the Water of App.

Rather than leave this road to follow a rather taxing section of the Lochryan Coastal Path down a steep-sided gully, we rejoined it later, having first continued up to the top and along a smooth-topped “super highway” - a forest road much enlarged to facilitate the movement of large wind turbine components.