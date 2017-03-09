Rab Noakes brings the treatment

Legendary Scottish singer songwriter Rab Noakes plays The Catstrand in New Galloway on Thursday 16 March.

Celebrating his 70th birthday and his 50th year touring Rab Noakes launched his EP ‘The Treatment Tapes’ in January 2017.

Early in 2015 Rab Noakes was diagnosed with tonsillar cancer. From March to May that year the treatments took place, thirty early morning radiotherapy sessions and two chemotherapy overnights. It’s rigorous stuff and rendered him inactive for a few months. He wasn’t inactive for any longer than was necessary though and was soon back in action. The songs on this EP were written during the post-treatment period and were part of that process. They were recorded chronologically so their performances reflect that progress. There was one initial session in December 2015 followed by one in April 2016. There’s no self-pity though, here you’ll find defiance, resilience, love and wit.

“When something like this happens to the likes of me at least I know I’ll probably get a couple of songs out of it,” said Rab. “It sounds a wee bit flippant and it does puncture the tension a bit. Truth is, though, it’s what we do creatively. We utilise experience and observation of, and response to, life’s ingredients, add a helping of imagination and deliver a work.”