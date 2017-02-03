Quartet simply love to play together

Manchester-based Aurea Quartet are a group of musicians who simply love to play music together.

The multi-award-winning quartet play regularly for audiences throughout Britain and Europe. They will return to perform in Dumfries and Galloway and deliver the penultimate concerts in the Absolute Classics 2016/17 series.

The musicians are international prize-winning New Zealand violinist Philip Brett, Rosemary Attree a keen chamber musician as well as a highly successful solo violinist, Chamber musician Christine Anderson and cellist Abby Hayward.

As a quartet, the musicians have performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Cottier Chamber Project, Dumfries and Galloway’s International Musicians Platform and live on BBC Radio 3 and on BBC Radio Scotland’s Classics Unwrapped.

The Aurea Quartet come to the Crichton Memorial Church, Dumfries, on Thursday, 16 February, at 7.30pm; the Cally Palace, Gatehouse of Fleet, on Saturday, 18 February, at 7.30pm; and to the Buccleuch and Queensberry Arms Hotel, Thornhill, at 3.30pm.

The programmes feature the music of Mozart, Schubert and Shostakovich.

For tickets and further information, visit www.absoluteclassics.co.uk