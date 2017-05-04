Push the boat out in Stranraer

You can push the boat out at Stranraer Marina if you want to try out water sports.

On Saturday 13th May at the Marina at Stranraer, Stranraer Water Sports Association are supporting Loch Ryan Sailing Club as the Royal Yachting Assocation host events throughout the UK.

Last year 83 people took to the water in Stranraer to try the different sports on the day.

Stranraer Water Sports Association was formed as a not for profit organisation in February 2016. Local water sports enthusiasts of all types have come together to help foster and develop co-operation across all sports to encourage participation. The associations aims are to;

The SWSA was set up to establish and maintain a ‘water sports centre’ to foster the interests of all varieties of water sports in Stranraer including (although not inclusive) sailing, wind surfing, kayaking, canoeing, skiff rowing, water skiing, etc. by increased participation in the supported sports.