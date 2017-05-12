Pupils put on a night of movie magic

Popular local band Café Largo have teamed up with pupils of Kirkcudbright Academy for this year’s Arts Festival supported event, ‘A Night in Hollywood’ on 27th May at the Cochran Hall, Kirkcudbright.

After their highly successful event in Wigtown for last year’s Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival, the seven piece band, including 6th year pupil, Josh Adams, on bass and accompanied by a choir of first year pupils on some numbers, will play songs made famous by movies such as The Blues Brothers, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, The Jungle Book, Midnight Cowboy, Dirty Dancing, Shrek, Pulp Fiction, Trainspotting, The Full Monty and many, many more.

School drama students will show a short film they have made about Hollywood and the evening will open with the short trailer, now showing in the Robert Burns Film Theatre, made by young people’s film club, Scene 1 Take1.

A lighting engineer will help create a magical movie atmosphere with film clips, backdrops and dancefloor effects. In what promises to be a night of glamour and glitz there will be a red carpet, Hollywood cocktails, mocktails and a movie quiz too, so time to don your tiaras and tuxedos and prepare to meet the paparazzi in Kirkcudbright for the music and dance event of the season!

Tickets £8 are available online from Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival or from Thomsons newsagent in Kirkcudbright.

www.cafelargo.co.uk