PIRSAC to bless latest boat

On Saturday 24th June 2017 Port William Inshore Rescue Service (PIRSAC) welcome everyone to join them on the Harbour Green, Port William to officially open the new boathouse and bless their latest boat – PIRSAC III.

The day will include craft and sales stalls selling fabulous products – candles, jewellery, etc from 10am to 4pm, with entertainment from local bands and groups – Creetown Silver Band, Panto Company, Pipers, etc.

the ceremony will begin at 2pm on the harbour side where our boat will launch once blessed, followed by a short display. Free ice cream, bouncy castle, stalls and entertainment will complete our afternoon.

On Sunday from 10am there will be a car boot sale on the Harbour and stalls on the Harbour Green.