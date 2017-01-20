Open weekend in leisure centres

This weekend (Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January) sees our Council’s Leisure Facilities in the West of the region open their doors and invite you all in to see what we have to offer!

On Saturday 21 January, the Castle Douglas Swimming Pool and Gymnasium will be hosting a 2 hour open doors session. From 2pm to 4pm there will be free gym inductions, a chance to explore the host of equipment our gym hosts, and a series of challenges to test yourself.

On the same day in the Merrick Leisure Centre in Newton Stewart a similar open day will take place. Featuring many quick and testing gym challenges and a chance to explore the different membership packages our leisure facilities offer, why not pop into the Merrick between 2pm and 4pm and see for yourself?

In Stranraer at the Ryan Centre on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 January between 11am and 2pm (both days) there’s a chance for locals to see for themselves the state of the art facilities that our Council provides in terms of health and fitness.

There will be chances to win prizes, opportunities to take part in a number of gym based challenges and talk to our knowledgeable and friendly staff about how they can help you reach your health and fitness goals. All activities over the weekend are free.