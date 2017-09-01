NSI opens a community shop in old tourist information centre

Newton Stewart Initiative are delighted to be able to announce that its community shop will open at 10am on Saturday, September 2, and will be officially opened the following Saturday by MSP Finlay Carson.

This venture has evolved from the success of NSI’s regular craft events, the Mayfayre and Winterfayre and its swap shop events.

A spokesperson for NSI said: “We have to extend our thanks to Dumfries & Galloway Council for putting faith in our latest project by agreeing to a Management Agreement on the old Tourist Information Centre and to thank Norman Furnishings for their support with the flooring. The refurbishment and renewed use of this vacant building in a prominent area of Newton Stewart is a positive move for all in the community.

“The shop will officially be opened by Finlay Carson MP on Saturday 9th September as part of the Day of the Region celebrations taking place in the area surrounding the building.

This is a project that we hope the whole community will get behind, donating and buying goods, clothes, bric-a-bac, and items such as cakes, vegetables, jams etc.

“Within the shop we will also have areas for a small Tourist Information Point and for local crafters to display and sell their goods. We hope to build on the number of crafters attached to the shop as the profile of the shop builds.

“Success in this project will support Newton Stewart Initiative’s other projects and in the future benefit other areas of the community, potentially through a Community Fund.

“Initially the shop will be run by volunteers from the NSI membership and other interested parties, but we do have the long-term aim of having staff employed to manage and operate the outlet. Anyone who would be willing to volunteer some of their time should contact our incoming Project Coordinator Dave Mitchinson on 07780352156 or info@newtonstewartinitiative.net.”

The community shop will be open from 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Six members of Newton Stewart Initiative Executive Committee met recently at the Creebridge House Hotel.

NSI and the Cree Valley Community Council have a meeting in September to finalise and agree arrangements for the Christmas Lights switch-on following the Winterfayre.

The NSI treasurer reported on the current balances of the Newton Stewart Centre, the Community Shop, the Community Centre, the Douglas Park project, General funds and Fundraising along with balances for the Mayfayre/Winterfayre and Mini Projects.

Work is required to repair an exterior wall at the Newton Stewart Centre and approval was given to the contractor whom supplied quote. The NSI Project Co-ordinator suggested he would like to create a list of local suppliers, from the various trades in the town, whom are willing and able to carry out work for the NSI.

The fundraising committee reported that the judging of the NSI Calendar competition will take place on 4th September, 7pm at NSC. The Sainsbury’s Information sessions have been successful and good links between the NSI and Sainsbury’s are being forged. A lot of interest was raised at the first information day and a number of new ordinary members came forward. More calls were made for the Easyfundraising website and details have be included in the information to posted in Sainsbury’s.

Read the full NSI meeting report online at www.gallowaygazette.com