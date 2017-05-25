Newton Stewart band Bloodslab in concert

Newton Stewart teacher and radio presenter on Heavier Than Metal on Alivefm, Darren Andrews, has organised a gig at The Venue nightclub in Dumfries this Friday 26th May with Raz White, a promoter from Lockerbie.

Bloodslab from Newton Stewart, a heavy metal cover band, will support one of the most sought after and exhilarating live bands currently gigging throughout the UK.

Leeds based Chasing Dragons perform every show as if it were an arena show.

Huge anthemic glossy metal songs lay the foundations for female vocalist Tank to lure the audience in close where she grips them tight & doesn’t let go until the final note has rung out.

Book your ticket at www.rwe.bigcartel.com for £6 or pay on the door.

Doors open at 8pm.

Find out more about Chasing Dragons at www.facebook.com/chasingdragonsuk