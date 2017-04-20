New members add energy for ramblers

Wigtownshire Ramblers’ walk this week will be a strenuous climb to Millfore in the Galloway Hills.

Meet at 8:45am at the Breastworks car park in Stranraer or at 9:15am at the Riverside car park in Newton Stewart to share transport.

The walk will start on the forest road just beyond Craigencallie at 10am (O.S. Grid Ref: NX 494 793). New walkers are welcome but must contact the walk leader on 01776 700926 for full details. If going direct to the start please contact the walk leader in case of any changes.

last week having set off from home in pouring rain 34 ramblers were delighted to find the sun shining and the water sparkling when they arrived at Port Logan, albeit with a cold wind blowing in off the sea. We were pleased to welcome a number of young members and visitors to the group which added a bit more energy to our group.

At the end of the beach our route took us along the track to the north. We were delighted to see primroses and violets and a pair of purple orchids flowering in the gravel at the edge of the track. We passed the enclosed Fish Pond, once a fish supply for the Logan Estate and now a fascinating visitor attraction, and on to a narrow path above the low cliffs. As we went we were appalled to see the amount of plastic rubbish which had washed into every bay and rocky crevice along the coast; an unsightly mess and a danger to our wildlife. We followed the narrow cliff path to Clanghie Point passing more drifts of primroses and scattered groups of spring squill flowering early this season. We then turned inland over fields towards the main part of the Logan Estate. A few languid bulls occupied the fields. All around the farmers seemed particularly busy with dung spreading or cultivation, making the best of the spring weather.