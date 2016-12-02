Young generation come to Gatehouse

Two of the most exciting performers of the new generation of classical music come together for the December series of Absolute Classics.

Steinway pianist Simon Callaghan and Dutch bassoon professor Joost Bosdijk will bring a lavish programme of music by Saint-Saëns, Dutilleux, Ravel and Dubois in Gatehouse of Fleet on 10 December.

Simon Callaghan’s recent schedule has included appearances at Royal Festival Hall, Wigmore Hall, Bridgewater Hall, Symphony Hall, Philharmonic Hall, and St David’s Hall. His engagements have taken him all over the UK, throughout Europe and to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

Joost Bosdijk began playing bassoon at the age of 15 and entered the junior department at the Royal College for Music in The Hague two years later.

After completing the undergraduate course at the same college with professor Johan Steinmann he studied for an additional two years at the Music College Hanns Eisler in Berlin with professor Klaus Thunemann.

The concert takes place at the Cally Palace Hotel in Gatehouse of Fleet on Saturday, 10 December, at 7.30pm.

Tickets to all performances are £12 and free to the under 26s. For further information and to book tickets, visit www.absoluteclassics.co.uk