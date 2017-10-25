What a year for Karen-Marie!

Karen-Marie Keenan only took up Drum Major competition in February this year and entered her first competition in June, but has already won a host of awards.

Over the season she has competed in various competitions and had lots of success, namely 1st at Pipes In The Park at Ayr, 1st at Burntisland, 2nd at Girvan, 3rd at Peebles, 3rd at The Cowal Games (Dunoon), 4th at Dundonald and she competed at her first major competition at Dumbarton this year.

The highlight had to be winning the Cowal medal for competing in the Drum Major competition, which Karen-Marie will add to her collection of Cowal medals won in her Highland Dancing career.

The day was topped off by leading the Lochryan Pipe Band on the March Past and her first street parade in Dunoon after the prizegiving with cheering crowds lining the streets.

Karen-Marie also received an award from the Lochryan Pipe Band where she is a member. Karen-Marie is very thankful to Pipe Major John Harvey and all the band members for their support and encouragement throughout the year.