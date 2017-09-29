Undercover Hippy adds reggae beats to Moniaive

World-class musicians are lined up to play at the Craigdarroch Arms venue in Scotland’s Festival Village this autumn.

Summer may be on its way out but a whole string of hot gigs have been lined up in Moniaive to keep the autumn chill at bay.

The Craigdarroch Arms is confirming its reputation as one of southern Scotland’s best venues for musical excellence in intimate surroundings with a line-up that includes: Sarah Jane Scouten, Canadian bluegrass and indie singer songwriter (October 8), Blueflint, sweet sounds from a Scottish alt folk four-piece (October 14), The Undercover Hippy, great reggae from a favourite UK and international festival band (October 20) and Martin Simpson, spellbinding world-class acoustic and slide guitarist (November 3).

For The Undercover Hippy, aka Billy Rowan, and his band it’s a welcome return to southern Scotland having played on the main stage at the Eden Festival three times.

Now living in Bristol, much of Rowan’s life has been spent travelling – singing and playing his way round Asia, Australia and New Zealand and working as a drum’n’bass DJ and MC before forming the band in 2007.

The Undercover Hippy is known for its soulful vocals, infectious rhythms, political and social comment and its wry humour. Nowadays they are well-known on the festival circuit and have played at everything from Glastonbury, Boomtown Fair and Shambala to Green Man, The Secret Garden Party and Ireland’s Electric Picnic.

The Craigdarroch gig will be a chance to hear songs from their 2017 album Truth and Fiction.

Tim O’Sullivan, who runs the Craigdarrosh Arms, said: “It’s superb that a small village in Dumfries and Galloway can attract superb performers from all over Scotland, the UK and the world.”

Further information is available from www.craigdarrocharmshotel.co.uk.