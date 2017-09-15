Twirl your partners around with Whirligig

Auchencairn musician Ruth Morris has teamed up with Gavin Marwick (fiddle) and Pete Garnett (accordion) to form the ceѐilidh dance band Whirligig.

The band are currently touring Dumfries and Galloway as part of the Dumfries & Galloway Arts Live Support for Ambition scheme.

They will be at St Couans Hall, Kirkcowan, on September 29; St Ninian’s Hall, Isle of Whithorn, on October 21; Corsock Village Hall, on October 27, and Gatehouse of Fleet Community Centre on November 24.

Ruth is a full-time professional musician, music and dance teacher and a member of many high-profile bands including Journeyman, Moishe’s Bagel and Bellevue Rendezvous and has devoted her life to bringing music to as wide an audience as possible.

Originally from Yorkshire, Ruth began her musical career as a classical pianist and says she discovered the joys of traditional music while globetrotting in her early 20s.

She said: “I travelled around the world playing fiddle, experiencing different cultures and music. I took up the nyckelharpa (a traditional Swedish musical instrument) and that instrument opened up a whole new dimension of music for me.

“Being a member of so many different bands allows me to experiment with many forms of music. Whirligig is a ceѐilidh dance band so the emphasis is on arranging musical compositions for dancers. The tune requires the right type of feeling to get people up onto the floor whereas a concert is purely about the sound.

“Gavin, Pete and I have been playing together for so long now that we can be inventive in the line-up.”

Ruth added: “We are very keen to bring good music to the more remote parts of the region and into some of the smaller halls. The project has helped us not only to do that but also keep the ticket prices low.”

“The events start at 8pm and provide a fun and lively evening of great family entertainment.

The wonderful thing about ceѐilidh dances is that everyone can enjoy them, from children to the elderly. Teenagers love them. No experience necessary as I’ll be calling the steps.”