Toploader heads up RNLI Park Fest

Organisers of Stranraer’s biggest music festival have announced that Toploader will headline this year’s event.

Over the past seven years RNLI Park Fest has provided such entertainment as Dodgy, The Neville Staples Band, S Club and Ben Haenow.

Returning for an eighth year, the charity music festival have another former chart topping, festival-loved act heading for the shores of Loch Ryan.

Probably THE band of the year 2000, Toploader were global, they shot to fame with ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ and overnight became a household name. In 2013 the same track re-entered the Top 40 and for three weekends topped the 10,000,000 hits mark on Youtube, cementing it as one of the biggest songs of recent times.

They have become firm festival favourites the length and breadth of the country and across Europe, playing Glastonbury, T in the Park and V Festival as well as supporting the likes of Bon Jovi, Tom Jones, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher.

With a reputation as a genuine crowd-pleasing live band Toploader are sure to be a hit.

The festival takes place on August 18-19 at Agnew Park, Stranraer. Follow Stranraer RNLI Parkfest on www.facebook.com/stranraernliparkfest.