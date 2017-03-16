Talented young musicians light up Newton Stewart’s festival of music

Galloway Music Festival 2017 saw local musicians play for audiences and take part in competitions in Newton Stewart and Stranraer this week.
Running this year from March 6-9 the festival promised to be another talent filled year as local musicians played for audiences and adjudicators in various venues in Newton Stewart and Stranraer.
The festival culminated in a prizewinners concert in the Cinema at Newton Stewart on Saturday March 11.
Results
Adult Competitive Classes
1st The Wee Duff Orchestra COMMENDED
2nd= Pastime with Good Company COMMENDED; Creetown Silver Band COMMENDED
3rd= Cairnsmore Pipers COMMENDED; Stranraer Brass COMMENDED; Stranraer and District Ladies Choir COMMENDED
Brass Duets Primary; 1st Keir Halliday & Caitlin McCulloch COMMENDED 2nd Aidan & Lewis Miller COMMENDED
Brass Solos Beginners; 1st Caitlin McCulloch COMMENDED
Brass Solos Grade 2; 1st Keir Halliday COMMENDED 2nd Oli Hagman COMMENDED
Brass Solos Grade 3; 1st Lewis Miller DISTINCTION 2nd Aidan Miller COMMENDED
Brass Solos Grade 4-Advanced; 1st Hannah Birse COMMENDED 2nd= Sophie McCulloch COMMENDED; Sophie Hall COMMENDED
Ceilidh Groups Primary; 1st Dalry Primary 3-5 COMMENDED
Cello Solo Grade 4; 1st Ellis Stables COMMENDED
Clarinet Solos Beginner; 1st Teresa Ho COMMENDED
Classical Guitar Solo Grade 3; 1st Sam Donkin COMMENDED
Community Ensembles; 1st Galloway Violin Studio COMMENDED 2nd Galloway Community Orchestra COMMENDED
Composition Music Secondary; 1st Talitha Williams MERIT
Descant Recorder Solos Beginner; 1st Sophie Roberts COMMENDED 2nd= Megan Oliver MERIT; Rosie Spernagel MERIT
Descant Recorder Solos Grade 1; 1st Rivkah Anahory COMMENDED 2nd Rachel Anahory MERIT
Descant Recorder Solos Grade 3; 1st Helena Cochrane COMMENDED 2nd Millie Gray COMMENDED 3rd= James Sharp MERIT; Euan Plunkett MERIT
Electric Guitar Solo Secondary; 1st Robert Hannah DISTINCTION 2nd Hardie Walker COMMENDED
Ensemble Primary up to 12 performers; 1st Rephad Brass Ensemble COMMENDED
Family Class; 1st Gurling Family COMMENDED 2nd Shaw Family COMMENDED
Flute Solos Beginner; 1st Leah Fairclough MERIT
Flute Solos Grade 3; 1st Shannon Perry COMMENDED
Group Music Making; 1st Minnigaff Primary 4/5 DISTINCTION 2nd Dalry Primary 5-7 COMMENDED 3rd Penninghame Primary 4 COMMENDED
Open Choirs; Kells Primary 5-7 1st COMMENDED
Piano Duets Beginner; Molly Coulter & Ivy Richardson 1st MERIT
Piano Duets Elementary; Charlotte Russell & Susannah Service 1st COMMENDED; Chloe McElrea & Anna Christie 2nd COMMENDED; Grace Stanley & Grace Hyslop 3rd= MERIT
Piano Duets Intermediate; Vanessa & Teresa Ho 1st COMMENDED Mia Gurling & Bronagh Beattie 2nd COMMENDED
Piano Six Hands Elemantary; Ellie Stanley, Sam & Mia Gurling 1st COMMENDED
Piano Solo Beginner; Murdo Shaw 1st DISTINCTION Emily Russell 2nd COMMENDED Lucy Robinson 3rd= COMMENDED
Kieran Ho 3rd= COMMENDED Eir Powell 3rd= COMMENDED
Piano Solo Grade 1; Imogen Hannay 1st DISTINCTION Fiona Edgar 2nd COMMENDED Beth Moore 3rd COMMENDED
Piano Solo Grade 2; Alex McMenemy 1st COMMENDED Joseph Hamilton 2nd= COMMENDED Harriet Richardson 2nd= COMMENDED Chloe McElrea 3rd= COMMENDED Hannah Hall 3rd= COMMENDED Ruby Graham 3rd= COMMENDED
Piano Solo Grade 3; Erin Findlay 1st DISTINCTION Teresa Ho 2nd COMMENDED Kerri Brown 3rd COMMENDED
Piano Solo Grade 4; Tom Donkin 1st COMMENDED Robert Smith 2nd COMMENDED Suen Chung 3rd= COMMENDED Mia Gurling 3rd= COMMENDED
Piano Solo Grade 5; Sam Donkin 1st DISTINCTION Ellie Stanley 2nd COMMENDED Sam Gurling 3rd= COMMENDED
Vanessa Ho 3rd= COMMENDED
Piano Solo Grade 6-Advanced; Harry Brown 1st COMMENDED Bethany Donn 2nd= COMMENDED Ailidh McGonigle 2nd= COMMENDED Talitha Williams 3rd MERIT
Poem or Monologue Primary 7; Max Williams 1st COMMENDED
Pop Music Primary & Secondary; Caitlin McCornick 1st COMMENDED The Electric Eleven 2nd COMMENDED
Primary School Choirs 1-3 Teacher Schools; Glenluce Primary Choir 1st COMMENDED; Creetown Primary 4-7 Choir 2nd COMMENDED Twynholm Primary Choir 3rd COMMENDED
Primary School Choirs 4-5 Teacher Schools; Whithorn Primary Choir 1st DISTINCTION Gatehouse Primary Choir 2nd COMMENDED Minnigaff Primary Choir 3rd= COMMENDED Wigtown P5-7 Choir 3rd= COMMENDED
Primary School Choirs 6 or more Teacher Schools; Penninghame Primary 7 1st COMMENDED Rephad Primary 6 2nd= COMMENDED Belmont Primary Choir 2nd= COMMENDED Park Primary 3rd MERIT
Primary School Choirs Boys’ Treble Voice; Belmont Primary Choir 1st COMMENDED
Primary School Choirs Hymn & Folk Song; Whithorn Primary Choir 1st COMMENDED Rephad Primary Choir 2nd= COMMENDED Park Primary Choir 2nd= COMMENDED Wigtown P4-6 Choir 2nd= COMMENDED
Prose Reading Primary 2-3; Maria Christie 1st COMMENDED Tessa Nicholson 2nd COMMENDED
Prose Reading Primary 4-5; Beth McElrea 1st COMMENDED Rowan Nuttall 2nd COMMENDED Tyler Ross 3rd COMMENDED
Prose Reading Primary 6-7; Helena Cochrane 1st DISTINCTION Brianna Hamilton 2nd COMMENDED Natalie Gaw 3rd= COMMENDED Max Williams 3rd= COMMENDED Madison Donnelly 3rd= COMMENDED
Prose Reading Secondary S4-6; Talitha Williams 1st DISTINCTION
Recital Class Grade 4-5; Sophie Hall 1st COMMENDED Ellie McClymont 2nd COMMENDED Sam Donkin 3rd COMMENDED
Recital Class Grade 6 upwards; Sam Donkin 1st DISTINCTION Talitha Williams 2nd= COMMENDED Robert Hannah 2nd= COMMENDED Bethany Donn 3rd COMMENDED
Recital Class Up to Grade 3; Teresa Ho 1st DISTINCTION Euan Donald 2nd DISTINCTION Rachel Donald 3rd COMMENDED Charlotte Russell MERIT
Recorder Duets Primary; Sarah Rothwell & Sophie Hunter 1st COMMENDED Rivkah & Rachel Anahory 2nd COMMENDED
Recorder Groups (2 or more parts) Junior; Kells Primary 6 1st COMMENDED Kells Primary 1-3 2nd COMMENDED
Saxophone Solos Beginner; Struan Hyslop 1st DISTINCTION
Scots Accordion Solo Primary ; Joan Jolly 1st COMMENDED
Scots Accordion Solo Secondary; Ciara Jolly 1st COMMENDED
Scots Fiddle Solos Primary; Fiona Edgar 1st COMMENDED
Scots Fiddle Solos Secondary; Abbie Ribbens 1st COMMENDED
Scots Song Choral Primary; Belmont Primary 5 1st COMMENDED Whithorn Primary Choir 2nd= COMMENDED Port Williams Primary 6/7 2nd= COMMENDED Castle Kennedy Primary 2nd= COMMENDED Penninghame Primary 5 2nd= COMMENDED
Scots Song Solo Boys Primary; Charlie Plunkett 1st COMMENDED Bryce Patterson 2nd COMMENDED Peter Kelly 3rd COMMENDED
Scots Song Solo Girls Primary; Helena Cochrane 1st DISTINCTION Eir Powell 2nd COMMENDED Fiona Edgar 3rd= COMMENDED Leah Fairclough 3rd= COMMENDED
Scots Song Solo Secondary; James Wallace 1st COMMENDED
Scots Verse Nursery-P1; Kyle Cluckie 1st COMMENDED Charlie Ball 2nd COMMENDED Amber McKeevor 3rd= MERIT Finlay Sloss 3rd= MERIT Eve McDowell 3rd= MERIT
Scots Verse Primary 2-3; Jak Torbet 1st DISTINCTION Lucas Cluckie 2nd COMMENDED Maria Christie 3rd= COMMENDED Niamh Heron 3rd= COMMENDED
Scots Verse Primary 4; Alister McColm 1st DISTINCTION Nala Cuthbertson 2nd COMMENDED Eva McLaughlin 3rd= COMMENDED Peter Kaneps 3rd= COMMENDED Emily Rankin 3rd= COMMENDED
Scots Verse Primary 5; Katie McMiken 1st DISTINCTION Annabel Haley 2nd COMMENDED Ella McBain 3rd= COMMENDED Holli Torbet 3rd= COMMENDED
Scots Verse Primary 6; Kyle Moffat 1st DISTINCTION Charlie McGeehan 2nd= COMMENDED Leah Fairclough 2nd= COMMENDED Terry Robinson 3rd= COMMENDED Madison Donnelly 3rd= COMMENDED Grace Hyslop 3rd= COMMENDED
Scots Verse Primary 7; Taylor Bell 1st COMMENDED Douglas McFadzean 2nd COMMENDED Kelsey Quinn 3rd= COMMENDED Helena Cochrane 3rd= COMMENDED Angus McLaughlin 3rd= COMMENDED
Small Ensembles Secondary; Vanessa Ho, Sam & Tom Donkin 1st COMMENDED Galloway Violin Studio Quartet 2nd= COMMENDED Vanessa Ho, Ellis Stables, Sam & Tom Donkin 2nd= COMMENDED
Songs From The Shows; Bethany Donn 1st COMMENDED Hazel Brown 2nd COMMENDED
String Duet Primary; Isobel & Catherine Sobocki 1st COMMENDED
String Duet Secondary; Ellis Stables & Abbie Ribbens 1st COMMENDED
Tenor Recorder Solos Grade 5; Talitha Williams 1st MERIT
Treble Recorder Solos Grade 1; Freya Spernagel 1st COMMENDED
Viola Solo Grade 1; Fergus McClure 1st COMMENDED
Violin Solo Beginners; Isobel d’Haen 1st COMMENDED Lucy Dovaston 2nd COMMENDED
Violin Solo Grade 1; Oliver Hagmann 1st COMMENDED Isobel Sobocki 2nd COMMENDED Eva Armstrong-Phillips 3rd= COMMENDED Catherine Sobocki 3rd= COMMENDED Max Wright 3rd= COMMENDED
Violin Solo Grade 2; James Wallace 1st COMMENDED Mackenzie Gilmour 2nd MERIT
Violin Solo Grade 3; Fiona Edgar 1st DISTINCTION Robyn Munro 2nd MERIT
Violin Solo Grade 4; Teresa Ho 1st COMMENDED
Violin Solo Grade 5; Abbie Ribbens 1st COMMENDED
Vocal Duets Beginner; Freya Murphy & Machenzie Sharples 1st COMMENDED
Vocal Group Primary ; Dalry P5-7 Group 1st DISTINCTION
Vocal Solo Boys Grade 3; Niall Loughrey 1st COMMENDED
Vocal Solo Girls Beginners; Izzy Stirling 1st COMMENDED Sophie Copeland 2nd= COMMENDED Megan McKinstry 2nd= COMMENDED Georgina Lane 2nd= COMMENDED Emily Russell 2nd= COMMENDED
Vocal Solo Girls Grade 1; Charlotte Russell 1st COMMENDED
Vocal Solo Girls Grade 6; Hazel Brown 1st COMMENDED
Woodwind Duets Secondary; Sam & Tom Donkin 1st DISTINCTION
Woodwind Solo Grade 4-5; Ellie McClymont 1st COMMENDED Tom Donkin 2nd= COMMENDED Vanessa Ho 2nd= COMMENDED
Woodwind Solo Grade 6-Advanced; Sam Donkin 1st DISTINCTION Talitha Williams 2nd COMMENDED Ailidh McGonigle 3rd COMMENDED