Music through the eras

A world-class musical journey through the eras, from the well-loved to the unexpected, is in store for Kirkcudbright audiences this month.

Violinists Minn Majoe and Haru Ushigusa; violist Martin Wray; and cellist Kirsten Jenson are the Dulcinea Quartet, a group of internationally-acclaimed musicians who have become noted for performing the classical string quartet standards alongside contemporary works.

Formed in 2008 at the Royal Academy of Music, the four accomplished musicians have benefitted from masterclasses with the Wihan, Skampa, Vanbrugh, and coaching from eminent musicians such as Thomas Brandis and Martin Outram.

As well as classical music, the quartet enjoys performing modern works together. They are part of Anima, a small chamber ensemble which plays contemporary music alongside animated films. They have also worked with British and Japanese composers, programming new works into their recitals

Prize-winning cellist and concerto soloist, and one of Bristol Schools Philharmonia’s many outstanding alumnae, Kirsten Jensen, returns to Dumfries and Galloway with the quartet.

The Dulcinea Quartet will perform in the Cochran Hall, Kirkcudbright, on October 20, at 7.30pm. The programme includes music from the Judith Weir String Quartet; Barber String Quartet; Danish Quartet Woodworks, as well as a set of Danish folk songs. For tickets and details fromwww.absoluteclassics.co.uk.