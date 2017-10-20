Music that moves audiences to tears

Following the release of their long-awaited new album, ‘Cracks In The Room’, Twelfth Day perform at The Catstrand, New Galloway.

Orcadian fiddler Catriona Price and Peebles harpist Esther Swift describe themselves as a “two person quartet”.

In the wordless communication that passes between the two as they perform, the strength of their decade-long musical partnership, friendship and shared humour is evident. It’s this depth of connection, and tangible desire to have fun, that gives Twelfth Day its extra edge.

Their two distinctly different voices, the fiddle, and the pedal harp, build layer upon layer of a complex and ever-evolving sound, rich with rhythm, harmony and texture.

Twelfth Day are happy to be hard to define. Classically trained, they bring outstanding technical ability as well as an adventurous mix of folk, jazz and classical influences to their compositions - blended with the folklore of their respective Scottish upbringings.

With five and four star reviews from The Guardian and fRoots and an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour which moved Jenni Murray to tears, music fans can hear this innovative music on November 11 at 8pm. Tickets £12 from www.catstrand.com.