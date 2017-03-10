Music festival shows Galloway’s got talent

Galloway Music Festival 2017 saw local musicians play for audiences and take part in competitions in Newton Stewart and Stranraer this week.

Running this year from March 6-9 the festival promised to be another talent filled year as local musicians played for audiences and adjudicators in various venues in Newton Stewart and Stranraer.

The festival will culminate in a prizewinners concert in the Cinema at Newton Stewart on Saturday March 11.

Sessions during the week are free and there is a small charge for the concert.

See next week’s Galloway Gazette for more from the music festival.