Kar-Pets Tom plays at Wigtown

Former lead singer with Manchester legends Inspiral Carpets, Tom Hingley, is to play a solo gig at Wigtown’s up and coming music venue, the Craft Hotel on September 16.

Tom Hingley was lead singer with ‘Madchester’ band, Inspiral Carpets until 2011. His signature vocal sound can be heard on all the ‘glory days’ hits including This is How it Feels, and Saturn 5, and he helped catapult the band to stardom in the early nineties. 25 years and 15 top 40 singles later, and Tom continues to enjoy a successful solo career that started with his debut acoustic album, Keep Britain Untidy, released in 2000 on Tom’s own label, Newmemorabilia.

Tom plays original music; an eclectic mix of folk, soul, gospel and blues with plenty of heart, as well as acoustic renditions of inspiral classics. With his inimitable voice, and raw, honest performances - complete with slide guitar! – Tom continues to entertain fans old and new nationwide.

Since then Tom has released two more soul-searching acoustic albums; Thames Valley Delta Blues in 2009 and the Pledge Music crowd-funded Sand in 2012.

Tom Hingley now fronts his own post modern Inspirals tribute band , called the Kar-Pets and is working on his latest album, I love my job, set for release later this year.

The gig starts at 9pm and admission is free.