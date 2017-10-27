Guitar wizardry from rising blues / folk star

A blues/folk guitarist and singer of remarkable versatility and skill, Sunjay, performs at The Swallow Theatre, Newton Stewart on November 9.

The Derbyshire-born singer-songwriter rose to prominence in 2011 with the release of his debut record, Seems So Real, earning him a Young Folk Award nomination in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Sunjay has recently appeared as Buddy Holly in the Simon Fielder touring production of “Buddy Holly & The Cricketers”.

Following on from his last successful album, ‘Black & Blues’, his fourth, he is also continuing to work on his new studio album which will be released next year.

An evening with Sunjay is an evening of exquisite blues, country and folk music combined with a masterclass in guitar playing.

Performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £12.50 from www.swallowtheatre.co.uk.