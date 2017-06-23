Festival muddy but fun

Thousands of music fans flocked to Eden Festival on the Raehills Meadows of Dumfries and Galloway this month.

The rain and mud did not deter or dampen the spirits of the music fans who travelled far and wide to celebrate the festival’s ninth outing.

This home grown event did not disappoint, once again Eden Festival created something special with 12 stages of eclectic music as well as, theatre, art and a host of workshops.

Adam Curtis, founder of Eden Festival, said: “It’s been a little bit muddy, wet and windy but thankfully we had a lot of dry areas and some great tents, and the sun even came out for us in the end. The music this year has been exceptional and the atmosphere has been fantastic.”

The new Mountain Stage was a feat of engineering, beautifully crafted with spectacular acoustics. Highlights included two times platinum award-winning artist Agnes Obel with her dream-like vocals and classically trained band. Then, taking it up a notch, was Scottish folk band Talisk, with their high octane songs.

Crowd favorite Mr Motivator warmed up the festival masses on Saturday afternoon, and some Bollywood sunshine came via the band Kismet who spoke about peace, love and unity. Boney M created the biggest karaoke moment with the whole of Eden singing along to their songs!

Visitwww.facebook.com/theedenfestival for more details.