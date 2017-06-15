Example to headline Dumfries Youth Beatz

Rapper Example is to headline the Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries along with 2014 X Factor winner Ben Haenow.

Taking place on Saturday, August 12, Scotland’s largest free music festival is anticipating a crowd of thousands of young people at Dock Park, Dumfries.

Example has certainly made his mark in the music industry, with five successful albums under his belt, a sixth one underway, and multiple collaborations. These include working with Jacob Plant on Reflections, which had regional and specialist Radio 1 support from Danny Howard, MistaJam and Greg James.

The sixth album will see a return to the rapping over huge electronic club bangers, which earned Example millions of fans across the globe, and two huge Top Five albums, seven Top Ten singles, and two No. 1s in the UK.

Ben Haenow rose to stardom in the 2014 series of the X Factor, never being in the bottom two, and ultimately making it to the live final. He went head to head with Fleur East, with both contestants performing the same winner’s song, a cover version of One Republic’s ‘Something I Need’, with Ben winning on the public vote. Since winning X Factor, Ben has signed a record deal with Simon Cowell’s Syco Music, starred in the X-Factor Nationwide tour, and released his debut album, enjoying great chart success.

The headline acts will all be supported by local youth talent, including Be Charlotte, Lewis Capaldi and Gracefell.

The main Youth Beatz day will be the highlight ending an eight day Fringe Festival that will see a large number of community based events run over the Nithsdale area.

Youth Beatz 2017 will also see the return of the hard-hitting immersive and interactive learning experience The Toon, which brings a new point of view when dealing with issues that affect young peoples’ lives. Topics addressed will include domestic abuse, poverty, alcohol, sectarianism and legal highs.

Although the event is free, tickets are required. Priority will again be given to applications from Dumfries and Galloway postcodes to ensure as many local residents get to attend the event. For full details visit www.youthbeatz.co.uk.