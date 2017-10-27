East meets west in Reiko’s concert

International concert pianist Reiko Fujisawa performs in Dumfries and Galloway on November 3 & 4.

With appearances at London’s Southbank Centre, Wigmore Hall and Cadogan Hall, and throughout the UK and internationally, Reiko has established herself as an exciting virtuoso performer.

She fuses the sensibilities of a musician raised in the Far East who trained in the West.

Her beautifully contrasting recital will feature two popular piano masterworks - Beethoven’s powerful, virtuosic Appassionata Sonata and Schubert’s delightful set of Impromptus, D.899.

This season Reiko will include for first time in her recitals music by renowned English composer Thomas Adès, She performs his quirky take on the mazurka, which highlights the lively rhythms of this famous Polish folk dance. She opens her programme with her compatriot Toru Takemitsu’s delicate, dream-like Rain Tree Sketch II whic is evocative of falling rain drops.

A highlight of Reiko’s career so far is an acclaimed CD, released on Quartz. Her next CD will feature Bach’s Goldberg Variations.

Reiko Funisawa will perform at the CatStrand, New Galloway on November 3 and the Theatre Royal, Dumfries on November 4 at 7.30pm.

Full details from www.catstrand.com and www.theatreroyaldumfries.co.uk.