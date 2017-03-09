Dizzee to play Electric Fields

Electric Fields, Scotland’s best small festival, are excited to announce Dizzee Rascal as the second headliner for this year’s festival.

Returning to the stunning grounds of the 17th century Drumlanrig Castle for its fourth outing, the festival offers its most diverse musical line-up to date.

EF offers festival-goers a weekend of top-class music, amazing food and great entertainment with an intimate, community atmosphere.

Mercury Prize winner and platinum selling artist Dizzee will be joined by Band of Horses, Glass Animals, Peter Hook and The Light, Kate Tempest, Car Seat Headrest, Real Estate, British Seapower, Anna Meredith, This Is The Kit, Aldous Harding, Marnie, Sacred Paws, Savage Mansion, and others.

They join the previously announced Frightened Rabbit (Friday night headline), The Jesus and Mary Chain, Arab Strap, Crash Club, And Yet It Moves, and Brat and the Bonemen.

As well as an amazing musical lineup, EF will this year be expanding its food and drink offering with a curated Food Village, and an Ale and Craft Beer Festival.

This year will also feature spoken word curated by Scotland’s finest, Neu! Reekie! and comedy, film and Q&As from some very special guests.

The festival will take place on September 1/2 at Drumlanrig Castle, Thornhill.

Remaining Tier 3 tickets at £95 are on sale via www.electricfieldsfestival.com.