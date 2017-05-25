Award-winning acts make their way to Wigtownshire

Taking place over July 7-9, in venues throughout Newton Stewart and Minnigaff, this year’s traditional music festival looks set to be the best yet.

BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year, fiddle player Charlie Stewart, will perform on Saturday, July 8, at the McMillan Hall accompanied by the wonderful Becky Hill on harp.

Charlie and Becky will also be delivering fiddle and harp workshops on Saturday, July 8.

A wonderful opportunity to be taught by two of Scotland’s brightest young talents.

The Saturday night concert also features award-winning multi-instrumentalist and composer Tim Edey who is recognised as being one of the world’s finest ever melodeon and guitar players.

Tim will also be delivering a guitar workshop on the Saturday - this is an opportunity not to be missed for any guitarist!

Headlining the finale concert on July 8 at the McMillan Hall, Newton Stewart, will be BBC Radio 2 Folk Award nominee, for his album ‘Hearts Broken, Heads Turned’, Jarlath Henderson and his six-piece band.

There is local representation in the shape of the fantastic Emily Smith and Jamie McClennan from Thornhill who perform on Friday, July 7, at Creebridge House Hotel, with support from the Festival Association house band.

At the Creebridge House Hotel, Minnigaff, there will be tune and song sessions into the wee small hours from 10pm on the Saturday night as it often includes performers from the concerts.

The festival also includes a Scots Gaelic language workshop, Live Sound/PA workshop, photography workshops, tune and song sessions throughout the weekend, tune and song writing competitions, pipe band performance and much more.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tradmusic.com or you can call the box office direct on 01671 404924/07762 064 298.