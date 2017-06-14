Murder Mystery Weekend in Wigtown

If you want to channel you inner Agatha Christie or Ian Rankin, where better to do it than a murder mystery weekend specifically for writers!

Just such an event is taking place in Wigtown over the weekend of June 23 -25 and participants will be able to enjoy listening to thrilling talks from guest writers, learn how to write their very own mystery and get top tips from the professionals.

The fun starts on Friday afternoon when after registration, Jackie Baldwin will host a talk in the Craft Hotel on how to write a mystery. At 6pm at the same venue there will be a debate by Mike Craven and Mari Hannah on probation officers and crime fiction, followed by a cocktail party.

The next day the venue moves to the County Buildings, where five talks are scheduled from authors Matt Hilton, Mari Hannah, Mike Craven, Jackie Baldwin and Peter Bartram, followed by dinner at Craft at 8.30pm.

On Sunday, the murder mystery weekend concluded at Craft beginning with breakfast with the authors followed by a mystery discussion.

Please note that the programme may have to be altered due to circumstances beyond the organisers control.

For tickets please go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/371938