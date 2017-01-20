Monigaff church re-opens for worship

Monigaff Parish Church, which has been closed for several months, is again open for regular Sunday Services which start at 10am and all other Church Services.

Much work at great expense has been completed and the church is now wind and watertight, bright and beautiful with a warm welcome to all.

Session Clerk Shirley Robinson said: “On Sunday 8th January, we had a presentation by our Minister Rev. Stuart Farmes of Long Service Certificates of thirty years to Mrs Margaret McDowall, Mrs May Rice and Mrs Margaret Shankland, all Elders at Monigaff. Our Sunday School gave a rendition, with actions, of Away in a Manger which was well received by the congregation as we had postponed both events until we had returned to the Church.”