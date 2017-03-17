Macmillan hosts exercise sessions

Exercise sessions for people affected by cancer are now available in the Machars area through a partnership which includes Macmillan Cancer Support, NHS, Dumfries and Galloway Council and Paths For All (Scotland).

These sessions are free of charge to anyone affected by cancer which includes family members and carers.

A new Gentle Movement session will be available from Tuesday 21st March at 10.30am at Wigtown Baptist Church and every Tuesday at the same time thereafter. Gentle Movement has been designed by Macmillan Cancer Support and will be delivered by trained volunteers from this area. Free gentle circuits sessions for the same group are currently taking place at The Merrick Centre Gym every Wednesday at 2.30pm.

Local co-ordinator Gary Small is keen to involve as many people as possible. Contact Gary at 01776 700632 or gary.small@nhs.net.

Macmillan have carried out a case study on the benefits of physical activity for people affected by cancer and believe exercise is a ‘wonder drug’ which can reduce side effects of treatment and in some cases actually prevent reoccurrence of the disease.