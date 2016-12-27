Log in and connect at The Hut

Building Healthy Communities (BHC) are launching two new activities in Newton Stewart on Wednesday 11th of January between 10.30am and 12.30 at “The Hut” Community Centre, Church Lane (behind the Library) and every Wednesday thereafter.

Login & Connect is an informal drop-in where people with internet devices such as laptops, tablets or i-phones can bring them along to get help in understanding how to safely use them for email, Skype, online shopping or anything else.

It’s open for complete beginners to more seasoned users and is free of charge; they can even have a cuppa whilst they are there. BHC have been running these sessions with Newton Stewart Day Centre and The Food Train for some time and are now extending them to the general public.

This activity is part funded by windfarm money from Cree Valley Community Council.

Scrabble 4 Fun as the name suggests is to bring people together for a free of charge, fun, social morning of Scrabble, with a cuppa and a chat. This is open to all abilities and age groups and is not intended to be deadly serious, so absolute beginners are very welcome and will be given help to get started.

Again this is part funded by Cree Valley Community Councils windfarm fund, and by the manufacturers of Scrabble, Mattel, who have donated £500 of equipment to the project. Over the next weeks, other Scrabble venues will be started in Wigtown, Glentrool, Port William, The Isle of Whithorn and Whithorn.

For more details of either activity, or their other activities, such as the Monday Club, Jills of All Trades, Dancercise classes, HeartStart courses, Arts Group, Boccia or New Age Kurling please contact Building Healthy Communities, 1, George St, Whithorn on 01988 501111