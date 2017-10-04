Let Paul Simon’s music drift you back in time

The nation’s favourite Simon and Garfunkel tribute slip slide into The Fullarton Theatre, Castle Douglas, on Friday, October 27.

The Sounds of Simon are on tour with their brand new show, From The Sound of Silence to The Rhythm of The Saints.

The longest running tribute of its type, and now in its 11th year of touring, The Sounds of Simon has delighted theatre audiences up and down the UK with its note-perfect reproduction of the award-winning harmonies of the duo, as well as the much-publicised friction between the two singers.

The two-hour show covers hits released by Simon and Garfunkel over the course of their 10 years together and tracks the development of Paul Simon’s solo career, asking the question: how does a young folksinger with dreams of singing rock and roll, go from writing songs of separation and loneliness and singing them with his childhood friend, to writing and producing Grammy award winning albums that embrace influences from South Africa and Brazil?

This show aims to find out, taking you on a journey across time and continent, sampling some of the finest music along the way with video clips, stories, and memories from the last 50-plus years.

Ben Bowden and Adam Ellis, who play the duo on stage, have been described by music writers as ‘the world’s best Simon and Garfunkel tribute’.

Adam enjoys the challenge of playing these songs. “It’s great to take a songwriter as brilliant as Paul Simon and then track his development over 30 years.

The evening will show how a songwriter practises and develops his craft.”

The show is accompanied by archive footage of Simon and Garfunkel, allowing the stars to tell their own story.

Ben was recently featured on BBC’s The One Show talking about Paul’s visit to England in 1965. It was on this trip that Paul reputedly wrote his hit, ‘Homeward Bound’.

This is a debut performance in the town for the band. “It’s great to take the show to new places and make old friends,” says Ben.

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.fullarton.co.uk.