Kirkcudbright Choral society concert

Kirkcudbright Choral society extends a very warm welcome to its traditional celebration of Christmas on Sunday 11th December starting at 7.30pm.

We are delighted to be returning to our usual Christmas venue, Kirkcudbright Parish Church, for our annual performance now that the major structural work has been completed.

There will be traditional carols for everyone to sing, and a selection of seasonal music for voices and brass including arrangements of “The First Noel” and “The Holly and the Ivy” by our new Honorary Patron, Ola Gjielo. The choir will be accompanied by the ever-popular Borders Brass and we are delighted to welcome back Edward Taylor as our organist.

Tickets, costing £10, are available from Thomson’s Newsagent, choir members or at the door. The ticket price includes tea, coffee, shortbread, mince pies and mulled wine. We hope you will join us for a wonderful start to the season!