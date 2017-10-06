Craig Hill’s brand new tour debuts at Catstrand, Castle Douglas, on Thursday, October 12.

Weegie believe it? Following his latest total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season, Scotland’s favourite kilted comedy treasure is ‘Ready! Aiming! and all Fired up’ to tour the UK with his latest show – and we predict a riot (a riotous night of comedy that is!).

Internationally renowned for his cheeky, irreverent and no-holds-barred comedy, Craig’s razor-sharp improvisation as well as unsurpassed audience rapport combine with his high-octane mix of pure, unadulterated fun – the perfect recipe for a laughter-packed evening that you’ll never forget.

Firmly established as one of Scotland’s best-loved entertainers, and a former winner of the Radio Forth Fringe Award, Craig has sold out all 18 of his Edinburgh Festival Fringe seasons. His extensive sell-out UK and worldwide tours include comedy festivals such as Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. He has performed at The London Palladium, hosted a specially created alternative variety show, Craig Hill’s Forbidden Vaudeville, for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and in 2015 was UK Ambassador for Montreaux Comedy Festival’s Jokenation contest.

Earlier this year Craig donned his gumboots, put on his camouflage kilt and made his Glastonbury debut. The Cabaret Tent will never feel the same again!

Show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £14 from www.catstrand.com.