Katie takes on swim challenge for charity

A woman from Castle Douglas is swimming 22 miles – the equivalent of swimming the English Channel – to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes last October, tapestry weaver Katie Russell wanted to make some positive changes in her lifestyle. As well as eating a healthier diet she also increased her exercise. She is taking part in Swim 22 for both the fitness challenge and also to raise funds to support Diabetes UK’s work.

To sponsor Katie visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kfrweaving or to keep up-to-date with her progress follow her on Twitter @kfrweaving.

Katie said: “I have always loved swimming and since my diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes last year I’m making an extra effort to get more active so taking part in Swim 22 was an ideal challenge. I’m also keen to raise awareness and encourage others to manage the condition or reduce their risk of developing diabetes through healthy diet and exercise.”

“I’m supporting Diabetes UK as the charity is there for people with diabetes, campaigns on behalf of the whole diabetes community and is funding research towards better treatments and hopefully a cure.

“Taking part in the Swim 22 challenge over three months means I’m confident that I can complete the distance. The staff at Castle Douglas Pool are really encouraging too!”

Diabetes UK’s Swim22 challenge gives swimmers three months to swim 22 miles in their local pool, either by themselves or by splitting the distance with teammates.

The challenge began on 22 February and will be completed by 22 May 2017.

Linda Hamilton, Diabetes UK Fundraiser for Central and South Scotland, said: “We are delighted that Katie is making a splash for Diabetes UK. We’ve been following her progress on Twitter and she’s doing so well!

“We hope their commitment will inspire others in Dumfries and Galloway to take on this challenge for Diabetes UK. The three-month timeframe means that whatever your fitness level there’s plenty of time to get in the pool, and you can even split the distance with teammates if that feels more manageable.

“Swim22 is perfect for anyone who wants to challenge themselves to get fitter and to keep physically active. In turn it helps them to maintain a healthy weight, which can contribute to preventing the development of Type 2 diabetes.”

People with diabetes can also help manage their condition through getting plenty of exercise and eating healthily.

If Katie has inspired you to take on this challenge, sign up for Swim 22 now at www.diabetes.org.uk/swim22. There is no closing date, so you can sign up anytime so long as you complete the challenge by 22 May 2017.

