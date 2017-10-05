Jai brings Broadway to Galloway

Taking you on a whistle stop tour from the heart of London’s theatre land to the glitz of Broadway, the critically acclaimed Mad About the Musicals will be visiting Stranraer for one night only on Saturday 28 October returning with an all new show when it plays at the Ryan Centre - celebrating the very best songs from the shows we all know and love!

From Les Miserables to to Evita, sit back and enjoy two hours of unforgettable London and New York favourites, brought to you by a cast direct from the West End, including Jai McDowall and Michael Courtney.

Jai rose to fame when he won the fifth series of Britain’s Got Talent in June 2011.

Tickets are available at the box office on 01776 703535.