It’s the big Easter egg hunt

Dumfries and Galloway National Trust for Scotland properties Threave Garden & Estate, Castle Douglas, Broughton House, Kirkcudbright and the Grey Mare’s Tail Nature Reserve will mark the start of the charity’s 2017 visitor season next weekend when they take part in one of Scotland’s biggest Easter events – the annual Cadbury Egg Hunt.

Forty-seven locations across Scotland have taken delivery of over 36,000 Cadbury chocolate treats for children in readiness for what is expected to be the Trust’s largest visitor weekend of the year.

Running from Friday 14 – Monday 17 April, the 2017 Cadbury Egg Hunt marks the 10th anniversary of the National Trust for Scotland’s partnership with the confectionery brand.

This Easter Cadbury Egg Hunts will be held in National Trust for Scotland locations ranging from the stunning 16th century Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire, Ayrshire’s treasure-filled Culzean Castle and Country Park and the beautiful urban oasis of Greenbank Garden on Glasgow’s south side, to the wonderful woodlands surrounding the Palladian house at Newhailes, Musselburgh and the striking landscapes of Glencoe and Dalness.

In Scotland’s Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology, the Cadbury Egg Hunts also help the National Trust for Scotland, the charity that conserves and promotes Scotland’s heritage, to showcase to families the wealth of the natural, built and cultural heritage in its care. The organisation looks after over 100 special places all over the country ranging from grand castles, country houses and humble cottages to imposing mountains, wild islands, a working mill and Victorian printing press.

Richard Polley, Dumfries and Galloway General Manager for the National Trust for Scotland said; “We’re expecting thousands of children to join us this Easter to enjoy a fun-filled, family adventure at one of our sites. As well as helping us to raise vital revenue to continue our conservation work, our unique partnership with Cadbury, now in its 10th year, means that we have the perfect opportunity to introduce our wonderful locations to many thousands of families up and down the country and show them what an amazing family day out a visit to one of our properties makes.”

Hortense Foult-Rothenburger Senior Brand Manager – Easter from Cadbury comments: “We know how important Cadbury is at Easter! And this year, we want to take it to the next level by bringing a smile to the whole nation with our Cadbury’s Great British Egg Hunt – a season of celebrations where the Cadbury Easter bunny will bring families together around the fun ritual of egg hunts! We are very excited to partner with National Trust for Scotland for our 10th year and organise Cadbury egg hunts across Scotland! You too can join the fun - discover how to get involved at Cadbury.co.uk/easter.”

For further information about the 2017 National Trust for Scotland Cadbury Egg Hunt, including locations, dates and admission costs, visit www.nts.org.uk