It’s Christmas at the Ryan Centre in Stranraer

This Sunday (December 18) The Christmas Show comes to the Ryan Centre in Stranraer.

The show is compered by Gary Wilson and stars Stephen Smyth, Kenny Paul and Hazel Cumming with accompaniment by the Stephen Smyth Band.

The Ryan Centre has also announced that Conal Gallen will be appearing on Sunday 19th March 2017.

The Irish comedian is bringing his hilarious new one man stand up show Only Joking to the stage.

Packed full of new songs and jokes as well as some fan favourites, Only Joking is Conal’s best show to date. He has become, without doubt, the most popular comic on the Irish theatre scene. His brand of humour is absolutely hilarious and has all of his audiences in stitches from start to finish. With over 33 albums to date Conal has more material than he knows what to do with, and is constantly coming up with new material while on the road. Come along and see why he’s Ireland’s best loved.