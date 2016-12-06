Inspirational total for charity

Last year, when celebrating 25 years in business, haberdashery shop Inspirations of Newton Stewart decided to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer Care though a raffle and craft evenings.

This week, Inspirations owner Roseanne Lowther presented a cheque for £1000 to representatives from Marie Curie.

Roseanne said: “A big thanks you goes to everyone who bought raffle tickets or participated in the craft evenings, including the instructors and helpers who freely gave their time. Together we raised £872 and every penny is going to the charity.

“I have rounded the total up to £1000 as I had planned to have a fashion show, which did not happen due to flooding. Apologises too, for the delay in drawing the raffle. My suppliers generously donated most of the prizes, but one of them went out of business. Unfortunately, it was Hawick Knitwear - the top prize! However, last week we were delighted when our new supplier of Sottish knitwear - Johnstons of Elgin - offered to honour the first prize by providing a tour of their mill in Hawick, with lunch and transport included.

“There are 65 raffle prizes in total, which the Marie Curie team are helped to draw last Friday. A list of the winners will be prominently displayed here in Inspirations shop.”