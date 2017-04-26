High school reunion for class of ‘79

A group of former pupils of Douglas Ewart High School Class of 1979-1985 are holding a reunion in Newton Stewart later this year.

The group would like to reach any former pupils of Douglas Ewart who started First Year in August 1979 or who joined that group in later years. They are holding a reunion for all former pupils from that year group on Saturday 23rd September 2017 at the Crown Hotel, Newton Stewart. (There will be a Disco and Light Buffet) Partners are welcome. They would love to hear from any teachers who would like to attend too.

Tickets are on sale direct from The Crown Hotel or online from www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2864561 (Price £10) The group also have a facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/DEHSClassof79

And you can contact them by email on dehsclassof79@gmail.com