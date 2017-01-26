Grace’s delight at Galloway return

Multi-award-winning international pianist, Grace Mo, returns to Dumfries and Galloway for another stunning set of concerts in venues around the region.

Described as an “excellent pianist, combining technical wizardry with impressive attention to detail”, Grace is very much in demand as a soloist and chamber musician.

Born in Taiwan, raised in Canada, and now living in London, Grace studied piano performance at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama where she held the Leverhulme Chamber Music Fellowship, Postgraduate Piano Fellowship, and the Postgraduate Artist Diploma. Her teachers have included Joan Havill, Robert Silverman, and Holly Wang.

Grace said: “It has been three years since I first made my debut performance in Dumfries and Galloway.

“I can still vividly remember many of the local audiences’ warm smiles and enthusiastic responses showing their understanding, appreciation and joy after hearing the concert. Their gratitude is reciprocal. I feel extremely lucky and grateful to be able to travel to the region, bringing and sharing music with all music lovers.”

Concerts take place on Friday, 27 January at Annan Academy, 7.30pm; Saturday, 28 January at Broughton House, Kirkcudbright, 7.30pm and Sunday, 29 January at the Buccleuch and Queensberry Arms Hotel, Thornhill, 3.30pm.

Absolute Classics director, Alex McQuiston, said: “Grace Mo is an exceptionally talented, world-class piano player who has proved to be very popular with the region’s audiences.

“Her concerts are energetic and always exciting and we are very much looking forward to her return to Dumfries and Galloway.”

The programmes include music by Chopin, Liszt, Mozart, Ravel, Brahms, Prokofiev and Schumann.

During her studies, Grace won many prestigious awards and grants, most notably the MBF’s Myra Hess Award, the Canada Council for the Arts Grant, and the British Columbia Arts Council’s Arts Grant.

As a soloist, Grace is a prize-winner of numerous international competitions and her performances have taken her to many concert venues around the world.