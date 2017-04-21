Get ready for battle of the Bigheads

This Sunday from 7pm on ITV there is the start of three new hour long series. The first one, Bigheads, is a brand new show while the other two - The Durrells and Grantchester - are returning series.

Bigheads features eight members of the public each week competing against one another in a number of different physical contests. However all the contestants will be wearing big caricature heads of famous people – both from the present day and also from the past.

The look of the heads will tend to remind viewers of Spitting Image. The famous people featured will include - Simon Cowell, Donald Trump, William Shakespeare and Queen Victoria. The game show aspect of it could also remind people of It’s A Knock Out. This fun show is hosted by Jason Manford who recently had some success with the Nightly Show. There will also be two commentators– Jenny Powell and Olympic athlete Kriss Akabusi MBE. The series will be filmed in front of a live arena audience. While as an idea it seems to be quite amusing, it could get rather repetitive and it is perhaps just as well that it only will run for six weeks. Following it at eight o’clock is the second series of The Durrells. The first series did incredibly well last year bringing in an average viewing audience of 6.9 million viewers. This new series continues to be based on naturalist Gerald Durrell’s memoirs about the time his mother took him and his three siblings to Corfu. It was there he developed his love of the natural world. Following The Durrells is the first episode of the third season of Grantchester. It once again features James Norton as vicar Sidney Chambers and Robson Green as Inspector Keating, solving various crime mysteries in 1950s England. Ian K