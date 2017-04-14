Gatehouse will be buzzing during Big Lit Festival

For those who like their literature served with large helpings of music, this year’s BIG LIT offers a veritable smorgasbord from April 19-22.

The Festival kicks off with Gatehouse’s longest-running music session taking a literary turn in The Masonic Arms, as the region’s foremost musicians and jammers turn their attention to the lyrical greats, from Henryson to Hendrix, Burns to Bowie.

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Geoff Keating

For those with a taste for early music, the popular Galloway Consort brings the renaissance to life with A Shadow of Love - a love story set at the court of Mary, Queen of Scots, with a newly written text and 16th century music from Scotland, France and England – while folks of all ages and musical abilities can get down with the beat at The Gatehouse Drop-in for an evening of rhyme and rhythm with The Stranraer African Drumming Group.

The life and work of the great, late Leonard Cohen will be celebrated too. Musicians Alan McClure, Denise Brownlee and Chris Blantern with readers Chrys Salt and Peter Marinker will take their audience on an intimate journey through the words and music of one of the most celebrated song writer/poets of modern times.

BIG LIT ends on Sunday April 22nd in Franca Bruno’s shop with the Ukaladies, T Hoth and Susi Woodmass doing justice to modern day musical poets well grew up with - Bob Dylan, John Lennon and Tom Waits. Then in Gatehouse Church The Love Song of a Lonely Man - a recent composition with music and words by composer and multi-instrumentalist Geoff Keating, and Telemann’s light hearted Don Quixote Suite with actor/broadcaster Peter Marinker as the mercurial Don Quixote.

A grand finale from The Cairn Chorus brings a selection from the beautifully diverse Cairn Valley Song Cycle, as seven local and internationally acclaimed composers explore their response to the community and landscape of the Cairn Valley.

‘There’s something for everyone this year’ says Chrys Salt MBE, BIG LIT’s Convener, ‘four wall-to-wall days of all things literary. Some events already selling out. Gatehouse will be buzzing!’